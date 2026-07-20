Man Arrested After Incendiary Device Set Off at NYC Federal Building

Source: Anadolu / Getty

An armed man was arrested after police say he set off an incendiary device outside a federal building in lower Manhattan.

The incident happened around 8:30 Monday morning at 26 Federal Plaza, which houses the city’s ICE field office, the Department of Homeland Security and an immigration court.

Investigators say the man also set off fireworks and threatened people nearby with airsoft rifles. Officials say he was taken into custody at the scene, where authorities found a cart with an anti-ICE message and additional items.

The FBI says the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating. Three people, including two firefighters, suffered minor injuries.