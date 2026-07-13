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Mitchell Leads Fever to 109-75 Win Over Aces

Mitchell extended her streak of double-digit scoring games to 39.

Published on July 13, 2026

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Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

LAS VEGAS — Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points, and the Indiana Fever overwhelmed the Las Vegas Aces 109-75 on Sunday night for their second straight win over Las Vegas.

Mitchell extended her streak of double-digit scoring games to 39 while becoming just the fifth player in WNBA history to score at least 25 points in six consecutive games.

Aliyah Boston added 19 points and 11 rebounds, Sophie Cunningham scored 20 points with six 3-pointers, and Caitlin Clark finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists while playing limited minutes as she continues to recover from a back injury.

The Fever never trailed, built an 11-point halftime lead and put the game away with a dominant 43-9 run to close it out. Mitchell also became just the fifth player in WNBA history to score at least 25 points in six consecutive games.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Indiana, now 14-9, returns home Wednesday to host the Golden State Valkyries.

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