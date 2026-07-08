Todd Rokita: FAIRNESS Act Targets Illegal Hiring

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Indiana’s new FAIRNESS Act gives the state the authority to investigate businesses accused of knowingly employing undocumented workers.

Supporters say the measure is designed to crack down on illegal employment, while critics—including immigrant advocacy groups and some civil rights organizations—warn that stricter enforcement could discourage people from reporting crimes or cooperating with law enforcement.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said the state has a responsibility to play a greater role in immigration enforcement.

“Illegal immigration is no longer just a federal issue,” Rokita contended. “Indiana can and should provide some enforcement, again, because here in Indiana we put citizens above illegal aliens.”

Under the new law, employers found to have knowingly hired undocumented workers can face penalties. However, businesses that use the federal E-Verify system or another approved employment authorization verification program may qualify for a legal safe harbor.

State Rep. Jake Teshka, R-North Liberty, said the legislation is intended to support legal immigration while strengthening coordination between local, state, and federal officials.

“This legislation is really built on a pretty simple principle, and that is that Indiana welcomes legal immigrants, but we are going to also expect that our laws be followed,” Teshka explained. “The bill strengthens cooperation between state and local and federal officials.”

Rokita joined Jerry Lopez and Brian Alvey on 9-Noon to discuss: