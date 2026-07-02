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NWS Extends Extreme Heat Warning, Dangerous Heat Continues

An Extreme Heat Warning is now extended through Friday as dangerous heat continues across central Indiana, say forecasters.

Published on July 2, 2026

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Dangerous Heat Continues: Weather forecast map showing multiple days of high temperatures in the 90s and heat indices over 100 degrees Fahrenheit across Indiana cities.
Source: @NWS

STATEWIDE — An Extreme Heat Warning is now extended through Friday as dangerous heat continues across central Indiana.

Heat index values are expected to peak between 100 and 110 degrees again Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service says some areas hit above 110 on Wednesday, including Southport and Spencer.

Forecasters urge you to check on your neighbors and pets, limit your time outside, and drink plenty of water.

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