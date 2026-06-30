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President Trump’s Bid to End Birthright Citizenship Rejected by SCOTUS

On Tuesday, the high court ruled that President Trump's executive order to eliminate the 14th Amendment's guarantee that those born in the U.S. are American citizens was unlawful.

Published on June 30, 2026

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President Trump Delivers The State Of The Union Address
Source: Win McNamee / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court is striking down President Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship.

The court ruled Trump’s executive order to eliminate the 14th Amendment’s guarantee that those born in the U.S. are American citizens was unlawful. Trump’s executive order was never in effect after courts across the country blocked it from being implemented.

The case came from a lawsuit filed by the ACLU in New Hampshire last year.

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