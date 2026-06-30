President Trump’s Bid to End Birthright Citizenship Rejected by SCOTUS

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court is striking down President Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship.

The court ruled Trump’s executive order to eliminate the 14th Amendment’s guarantee that those born in the U.S. are American citizens was unlawful. Trump’s executive order was never in effect after courts across the country blocked it from being implemented.

The case came from a lawsuit filed by the ACLU in New Hampshire last year.