Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/15/26: Goodrich, Trump Iran, SAVE Act
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Chuck Goodrich appointed as new Indiana
Justice Amy Coney Barrett reveals she was told to wear bulletproof vest after Dobbs leak
United’s newest premium upgrade guarantees an empty middle seat in economy
SAVE Act added to appropriations and passes House – https://thehill.com/homenews/house/5967794-house-republicans-break-impasse-save-america-act-appropriations/
….and Daylight Saving is heading to the Senate – https://thehill.com/homenews/house/5967794-house-republicans-break-impasse-save-america-act-appropriations/