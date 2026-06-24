Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/24/26: Rubio, Thune, Garbage Chick

Catch the show in its entirety here:

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

Rubio is working the UAE to keep the Iran “deal” alive…or something – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/rubio-iran-united-arab-emirates-kuwait-bahrain/2026/06/23/id/1260622/

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

…and all military forces are staying in the theater – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/us-iran-peace-deal-nuclear-talks-israel-lebanon-conflict-june-23

Why are we connecting the SAVE Act and the war with Iran? – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/trump-on-collision-course-with-senate-republicans-108aaf50?mod=hp_lead_pos1