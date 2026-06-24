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Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/24/26: Rubio, Thune, Garbage Chick

Tony Katz: Rubio, Thune, Garbage Chick, Socialists dominate NY election

Published on June 24, 2026

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Rand Paul subpoenas Fauci

Rubio is working the UAE to keep the Iran “deal” alive…or something – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/rubio-iran-united-arab-emirates-kuwait-bahrain/2026/06/23/id/1260622/

…and all military forces are staying in the theater – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/us-iran-peace-deal-nuclear-talks-israel-lebanon-conflict-june-23

Why are we connecting the SAVE Act and the war with Iran? – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/trump-on-collision-course-with-senate-republicans-108aaf50?mod=hp_lead_pos1

The chick who stole the blue and orange garbage can? She was fired by JP Morgan. And she was a DEI executive – https://nypost.com/2026/06/23/business/woman-who-emptied-knicks-trashcan-on-street-then-stole-it-was-dei-exec-worked-at-jpmorgan-chase/

Socialists dominate NY election. Another reason to not go to New York.

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