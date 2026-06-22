UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Announces Resignation

Source: Dan Kitwood / Getty

LONDON, U.K. — U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is resigning after winning a landslide election in 2024.

President Trump predicted this moment in a Truth Social post on Sunday saying Starmer was, “failing badly on immigration and energy.”

His resignation today marks the seventh different prime minister over the past decade and continues a revolving-door trend at 10 Downing Street. Rival Andy Burnham is the leading candidate to replace him at the head of the Labour Party.

In the U.K. voters select parties and not candidates, so Burnham would have to earn the party nomination and then defeat an effort by Nigel Farage and the Reform Party to take the role of prime minister.