Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/23/26: Iran Oil, Ilhan, Rahal
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Now we have to remake Lucas Oil Stadium? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/as-bears-talks-unfold-colts-weigh-future-needs-at-lucas-oil-stadium?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news
Iran allowed to sell oil in dollars – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/vance-says-iran-agreed-to-allow-nuclear-inspectors-back-in-209db17c?mod=hp_lead_pos1
….Trump wants Iran to show respect – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/us-iran-peace-deal-nuclear-talks-switzerland-06-22-26
He said, She said on first round of talks – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jun/22/trump-insists-weapons-inspections-vance-iran-offer-differing-accounts/
Ilhan Omar is a fraud – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/far-from-millionaire-ilhan-omar-now-claims-potentially-negative-net-worth
Tucker is ridiculous and that’s that – https://www.axios.com/2026/06/22/tucker-carlson-quits-republicans-maga-fractures
Graham Rahal: Indianapolis Has a Crime Problem