Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/23/26: Iran Oil, Ilhan, Rahal

Now we have to remake Lucas Oil Stadium? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/as-bears-talks-unfold-colts-weigh-future-needs-at-lucas-oil-stadium?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news Source: Sport Graphics / Sport Graphics

Iran allowed to sell oil in dollars – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/vance-says-iran-agreed-to-allow-nuclear-inspectors-back-in-209db17c?mod=hp_lead_pos1 ….Trump wants Iran to show respect – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/us-iran-peace-deal-nuclear-talks-switzerland-06-22-26 Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. He said, She said on first round of talks – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jun/22/trump-insists-weapons-inspections-vance-iran-offer-differing-accounts/ Ilhan Omar is a fraud – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/far-from-millionaire-ilhan-omar-now-claims-potentially-negative-net-worth