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Atlanta Uses Big Second Half to Overwhelm Indiana Fever 113-96

Published on June 20, 2026

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Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream
Source: Colin Hubbard / Getty

ATLANTA–The Atlanta Dream trailed by as many as 11, but they used a big second half to take down the Indiana Fever 113-96 on Saturday afternoon at Gateway Center Arena.

The Fever went into halftime with a 59-56 lead, but then they were outscored 28-15 in the third quarter and then 29-22 in the fourth (57-37 in second half). –

Atlanta shot 50% from the field and they outrebounded Indiana 35-30, but they also held the edge in offensive rebounding 12-4. They also had 10 steals while the Fever had just one steal.

The Dream outscored the Fever in paint on Thursday. They outscored them again in the paint on Saturday, this time by a count of 54-34.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark led all scorers with 26 points. She also had seven assists to go along with seven turnovers and three rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell scored 16, Aliyah Boston tossed in 13 points to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. Sophie Cunningham scored 13 off the Fever bench.

All five starters for the Dream finished in double figure scoring Thursday night. That was the case again on Saturday. Rhyne Howard led the way with 24 points.

With the loss, the Fever drop to 9-7 overall and 3-4 on the road. They are back in action to face the 4-12 Phoenix Mercury on Monday night at 8 pm. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

The Dream improved to 11-4 with the victory and are now sitting in first place in the WNBA’s Eastern Conference. They face the Toronto Tempo Monday night at 7:30.

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