Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/17/26: Behar, The Deal, UFC Plot
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Joy Behar doesn’t think that JD Vance is a bad guy
JD Vance being sent out to sell “The Deal”
Rubio notably silent
Antifa indictments in Minnesota
The UFC terror plotters
UK crackdown on social media to “protect” children
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