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Pedal Power for a Purpose: Indy Kids Get Rolling with Free Bikes

INDIANAPOLIS – In Indianapolis, dozens of children are set to get a special surprise thanks to a new community partnership aimed at promoting outdoor activity and safe transportation.

The initiative will provide free bicycles to local kids, helping them stay active while also giving families a practical way to get around the neighborhood. Organizers say the effort is about more than just bikes it’s about building confidence, encouraging healthy habits, and strengthening community connections.

The program brings together local partners and supporters who worked to collect, prepare, and distribute the bicycles to children in need across the city. Many of the bikes have been refurbished, while others were donated new, ensuring kids receive safe and ready-to-ride equipment.

On Thursday morning, The Salvation Army of Central Indiana and Dan Dakich’s nonprofit Cycles for the City will host a bicycle safety event at the Salvation Army’s headquarters in Indianapolis. The effort is focused on making sure children not only receive bikes, but also the skills needed to ride safely.

Children participating in summer day camps, along with those staying at the Ruth Lilly Women and Children’s Center, will take part in safety training covering proper riding practices and the rules of the road.

Following the lessons, each child will receive a new bicycle, helmet, and lock to take home. Organizers say the bikes and safety gear are being provided through the partnership to encourage healthy, active lifestyles while ensuring children can ride safely.

Families are expected to attend the distribution event, where children will be fitted for helmets before heading out with their new wheels.