Yum Brands Sells Pizza Hut

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LOUISVILLE, KY.–Pizza Hut is being sold in a deal worth $1.5 billion.

Yum Brands announced Tuesday that the pizza chain is being sold to private equity firm LongRange Capital.

Yum said in November it was looking at options for the struggling pizza chain.

In a separate transaction, Pizza Hut’s mainland China locations are being sold to Yum China for $1.2 billion.

Pizza Hut was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas and has almost 20,000 locations around the world.