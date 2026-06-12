Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/12/26: IN beats Ill, Iran, Braun

Pat McAfee: Indiana has always been open for business

Trump pauses further strikes on Iran, says a deal is here – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/us-iran-war-trump-israel-june-11 ….more – https://nypost.com/2026/06/11/us-news/trump-calls-off-more-iran-strikes-claims-us-tehran-peace-deal-has-been-approved/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. ….yeah, Iran is never going to sign this – https://www.newsmax.com/us/no-nukes-pledge-sits-at-center-of-emerging-us-iran-deal/2026/06/11/id/1259404/