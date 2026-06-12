Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/12/26: IN beats Ill, Iran, Braun
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Pat McAfee: Indiana has always been open for business
Trump pauses further strikes on Iran, says a deal is here – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/us-iran-war-trump-israel-june-11
….more – https://nypost.com/2026/06/11/us-news/trump-calls-off-more-iran-strikes-claims-us-tehran-peace-deal-has-been-approved/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
….yeah, Iran is never going to sign this – https://www.newsmax.com/us/no-nukes-pledge-sits-at-center-of-emerging-us-iran-deal/2026/06/11/id/1259404/
No Scott Pelley CBS News is not burning down