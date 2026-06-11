Lockdown Over at Pentagon After False Air Quality Alert

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

ARLINGTON, Va. — A lockdown is over at the Pentagon after a reported hazardous materials incident.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said normal operations have resumed after testing confirmed no hazard existed.

Earlier, Parnell confirmed that systems within the Pentagon “detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance.” He said the department executed standard protection protocols as a result.

Some areas of the Pentagon were evacuated due to the incident.