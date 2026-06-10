Source: Facebook

Indy’s Legacy Festival is Almost Here

INDIANAPOLIS – The Madam Walker Legacy Center is preparing to welcome thousands of visitors for Legacy Fest 2026, a celebration honoring the life and legacy of pioneering entrepreneur and philanthropist Madam C.J. Walker.

The annual event will take place over two days in downtown Indianapolis. Festivities begin Friday, June 19, with a Legacy Concert featuring Teddy Riley and GUY 2.0 at 8:30 p.m. The celebration continues Saturday, June 20, with the Legacy Fest Community Block Party from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. along Indiana Avenue.

Organizers say the festival will feature live music, food vendors, local businesses, family friendly activities, and cultural programming designed to celebrate Black history and community achievement.

Legacy Fest has grown into one of Indianapolis’ signature summer events, drawing residents and visitors to the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center each year. The festival not only honors Madam Walker’s remarkable contributions to entrepreneurship but also highlights the ongoing impact of her legacy on future generations.

Organizers hope this year’s event will inspire, educate, and bring the community together through culture, history, and celebration.