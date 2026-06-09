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Colts Day 1 Minicamp: What Is Next For Daniel Jones Rehab?

Colts Day 1 Minicamp Notebook: What Is Next For Daniel Jones Rehab?

We are here at the final week of the Colts offseason program, with open practice viewings each of the next 3 days.

Published on June 9, 2026

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  • Daniel Jones progressing in rehab, expected to participate in 11-on-11 drills by training camp
  • Colts' QB2 competition between Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson remains even
  • Colts' secondary has potential to be elite, with defensive line creating extra time for QBs
NFL: JUN 01 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts Day 1 Minicamp Notebook: What Is Next For Daniel Jones Rehab?

INDIANAPOLISWe are here at the final week of the Colts offseason program, with open practice viewings each of the next 3 days.

It’s the only mandatory part of the spring, with a 3-day (no full pads) minicamp. The Colts will then be off until late July, when they begin training camp at Grand Park.

What did we learn from the first day of the Colts minicamp on Tuesday?

-Even though Daniel Jones asked for 11-on-11 reps this week, the Colts decided to keep him in the individual reps + 7-on-7 work during practice. The next expected step for Jones when the Colts get back together for the start of training camp in late July is participating in those 11-on-11 periods. Jones said on Tuesday that he’s not all the way back physically, rehabbing a torn Achilles on his right leg. That is the back leg or the “push” leg for Jones’ throwing motion. The quarterback said he’s pleased with the velocity on his throws, via the analytical numbers he’s seen, with the next step being trying to simulate some unexpected movements that inevitably arise in a game. Again, the expectation is Jones is under center as the starting quarterback come Week 1 on September 13th.

-It was a tad rockier 7-on-7 day for Daniel Jones compared to last week. Jones went 1-of-3 in the first period, with cornerback Johnathan Edwards almost catching an interception. Jones missed a deeper connection to Anthony Gould, with Justin Walley in coverage. Jones was 3-of-5 in his 7-on-7 work.

-Shane Steichen said he hasn’t seen separation between Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson Sr. in their QB2 battle, with the continued 50/50 split happening again this week. Remember, with the thought that Daniel Jones will be ready for 11-on-11 reps come training camp, the opportunities for Leonard and Richardson will really shrink come Grand Park time. Of course, they should get ample time in the preseason games.

-The splitting of reps continued on Tuesday, with Riley Leonard getting the initial starting look. Leonard started 11-on-11 work with his best throw of the day, hitting a crossing Josh Downs for a notable gain. Leonard was 6-of-7 in team drills, with his one lowlight tossing an interception right into the waiting hands of rookie linebacker Bryce Boettcher. Anthony Richardson saw his starting action in the second full team period, also going 6-of-7 in team work.

As I wrote on 1075TheFan.com, I do think the Colts secondary has the room to be among the league’s elite in 2026. It’s something new defensive end Arden Key brought up on his own during a Tuesday media availability. Key, who very well could be the starting defensive end opposite Laiatu Latu this year, mentioned this DB room was a reason why he chose the Colts in free agency. He referenced the Colts defensive line having an extra half second with opposing quarterbacks having to “hitch” when facing Indy. Such instances would do wonders for a Colts pass rush facing some questions.

-On the injury front, we are going to need to monitor the recoveries of DeForest Buckner (neck) and Alec Pierce (ankle). After neck surgery, Buckner has gone through a strenuous and very foreign rehab. Buckner has stated a Week 1 goal, so what he actually does in training camp remains up in the air. When asked specifically about Pierce on Tuesday, Steichen said the 5th year wideout could miss a week or two into things at Grand Park after having off-season surgery. These are obviously two very important Colts with some unknown returns coming for camp.

-After expected starting right tackle Jalen Travis (back) missed some valuable OTA time, the big fella did progress all the way to taking team reps on Tuesday. You would put Travis on the list of likely Colts starters who really need as many reps as any this offseason. Of course, for an offensive lineman, the true evaluations come when the full pads are on, which can’t happen until a few days into training camp.

-From an attendance standpoint, Shane Steichen said the Colts had 100 percent participation during this mandatory part of the offseason program. That includes Jonathan Taylor, Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward Sr., who all missed time during the voluntary OTAs. But Ward sat out with some back tightness. The injury is not supposed to be serious.

-Among the Colts who were not practicing on Tuesday were as followed: CB-Charvarius Ward Sr., DT-DeForest Buckner, WR-Alec Pierce, OL-Jalen Farmer, OT-Bayron Matos, CB-Mekhi Blackmon, CB-Cam Taylor-Britt, S-Daniel Scott, S-Ben Nikkel.

-I’ll say Ashton Dulin is the early leader for the team’s 3rd wide receiver role. Consistency is the name of the game in deciding who wins that, and Dulin has been quite the dependable Colt since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Dulin did mention on Tuesday it took him a few years to truly get NFL comfortable as a wide receiver, coming from the Division II ranks of Malone College. If this happens for Dulin, will he continue his complete dynamic special teams role?

-Shane Steichen did say he’s been pleased with the rookie communication of CJ Allen as he’s quarterbacking the team’s starting defense this spring. Allen is going to face quite the stern test right out of the gate in that quarterback/middle linebacker chess match on game days with Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes waiting in Weeks 1 and 2.

-Reminder, this is the final week of the Colts spring offseason program. It’s the only mandatory part of the spring, with a 3-day non full-padded minicamp (Tuesday-Thursday). The Colts will then be off until late July, when they begin training camp.

Colts Day 1 Minicamp Notebook: What Is Next For Daniel Jones Rehab? was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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