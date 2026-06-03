Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/3/26: Cali, Rubio, Fever, Pelley
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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California primary results
Why does it take so long for California results to be known?
Meanwhile in New Jersey, Democrats vote for a terrorist
Attack on Kuwait
Rubio is still optimistic – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/rubio-congress-iran-war-testimony/2026/06/02/id/1258328/
Tunnels between Tijuana and San Diego – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/border-coverage/cartels/tunnel-tijuana-san-diego-cocaine/
Fever revoke credentials of independent journalist over Caitlin Clark back injury report
CBS Fires Top ‘60 Minutes’ Correspondent Scott Pelley After He Calls Out Bari Weiss