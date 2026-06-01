Israel intensifies attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, seeking to deny them safe havens

Iran's IRGC controls the country, making a diplomatic deal unlikely as they prioritize their own survival

Iran's dwindling finances limit its ability to fund terrorist groups like Hezbollah

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Iran Ending Talks With U.S.

As tensions between Iran and Israel continue to escalate, the Middle East once again is on the brink of a major conflict. Retired United States Army military analyst, Major Mike Lyons, joines Tony Katz to break down the latest developments and offer his expert insights.

The situation in Lebanon is particularly concerning, with Israel making a new push against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group. “Israel has been at war since October seventh with all its enemies, and it’s taking care of Hamas and Gaza, and now it’s going to do it all it can to do the same thing with Hezbollah in Lebanon,” Major Lyons explained. “They’re not abiding, not letting the enemy have safe zones where you know, traditionally terrorist organizations are looking to do, they look to integrate with the civilian society and they look to try to find places where they can’t be attacked.”

The Iranian regime’s control over the country is also a major concern, with the IRGC firmly in charge and Iran’s President allegedly resigning. “If the IRGC is in charge, there is no deal to be made because what they’re interested in is their survival,” Major Lyons noted. “They’ve completely militarized everything, so they own, they’ve canceled the talks. It’s a really bad reset that’s taking place over the past forty-eight hours.”

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that Iran is running out of money, which is a major factor in the country’s ability to fund terrorist organizations like Hezbollah. “Cash is not going to fire any weapons, and they can’t rebuild anything,” Major Lyons said. “There’s nothing coming in, no material there. We’ve taken out a lot of their means of production.”

The interview touched on the topic of President Trump’s recent statement on Iran, in which he expressed a desire to make a deal with the country. “I think it’s the latter,” Major Lyons said of Trump’s intentions. “I think he’s trying to do everything he can diplomatically, and I think that that he’s been left with no other card other than to restart the military operations at this point.”

The conversation also delved into the possibility of a military operation in Iran, with Major Lyons suggesting that a coalition of Arab countries could come together to take action against the regime. “If we could put together a coalition military, like you said, for troops on the ground, the United States contributing five thousand, I forty-five to fifty thousand troops inside of Iran going after in particular that enriched uranium, that would be a viable military mission,” he said.

As the situation in the Middle East continues to unfold, it’s clear that there are no easy answers. But with expert insights from Major Mike Lyons and other experts, Tony Katz Today offers a unique perspective on the complex issues at play. If you want to stay up-to-date on the latest developments and hear more from Major Lyons, be sure to listen to the full episode.

Listen to the discussion “Iran Ending Talks With U.S.” in full here:

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show here:

Archived episodes here:

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio