Paxton's victory attributed to his stance on gun control, a key issue for Texas voters, rather than Trump's endorsement.

Democrats struggle to connect with Texas voters, as their candidate Talarico is seen as too progressive and out of touch.

Texas political landscape favors Republicans, with Democrats facing an uphill battle to win statewide races.

Source: rarrarorro / Getty

Texas Kicks Incumbent Senator Cornyn To The Curb

In the latest episode of Tony Katz Today, Ed Morrissey from Hot Air joins Tony Katz to discuss the recent Texas primary elections and the implications for the upcoming midterms. The conversation delves into the surprising results, where Ken Paxton, the Republican candidate, defeated incumbent Senator John Cornyn, and the prospects of James Talarico, the Democratic challenger.

According to Morrissey, “I don’t think it was Trump’s endorsement that did the trick. You take a look at the polls from the last four weeks or so, and Paxton was ahead by double digits and all the polls, so this was not a big surprise.” Morrissey attributes Paxton’s victory to his stance on gun control, which was a major issue for voters in Texas. “(Cornyn) signed on to that bipartisan gun control package was like three or four years ago, and I’m telling you, voters here in Texas have never forgiven him for that.”

Morrissey also highlights the importance of understanding local politics in Texas, which often gets overshadowed by national figures like Trump. “Local politics matters too, and it’s important to understand what’s happening on the ground.” He notes that Paxton’s victory was not just about Trump’s endorsement, but also about the voters’ desire for change and a more muscular politician.

The conversation also touches on the Democratic Party’s struggles in Texas, where they’re running with a candidate like James Talarico, who has been criticized for his radical views on issues like gender and immigration. Morrissey notes that Talarico’s views are not representative of the mainstream in Texas, and that the party’s reliance on progressive activists and academics is out of touch with the concerns of middle-class Americans.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Morrissey argues that the Democrats’ failure to learn from their mistakes is a major issue. “I think there’s something to be said about the definition of political insanity, which is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” He points to the Democratic Party’s autopsy of the 2024 election, which was criticized for its lack of detail and unwillingness to focus on the issues.

The conversation also explores the idea that the Democratic Party is becoming a regional party, primarily centered in heavily academic areas. Morrissey notes that this is a trend that’s been building for years, and that the party’s reliance on progressive activists and academics is not sustainable in the long term.

In the end, Morrissey concludes that the Democrats’ chances of winning the Texas Senate seat are slim, and that Talarico’s candidacy is not a serious threat to Paxton’s victory. “I don’t see a Democrat winning a statewide race here that I don’t remember the last time a Democrat did.”

To hear more of Tony Katz’s conversation with Ed Morrissey, including their discussion on the implications of the Texas primary elections and the prospects of the Democratic Party, listen to the full episode of Tony Katz Today.

Listen to the “Texas Kicks Incumbent Senator Cornyn To The Curb” discussion in full here:

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show here:

Archived episodes here:

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio