Lafayette Man Arrested After Police Pursuit in West Lafayette

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Lafayette Man Arrested After Early Morning Police Pursuit in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE – A Lafayette man was arrested early Thursday morning after leading Indiana State Police on a brief pursuit through West Lafayette before being taken into custody without incident.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident began around 4 a.m. when Trooper McKinney attempted to stop a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix near River Road and Tapawingo Drive for a traffic violation. Police said the driver refused to stop and instead fled southbound on River Road.

Authorities said the pursuit continued toward US 231, where the driver allegedly ignored a red traffic light while attempting to evade police. The vehicle later came to a stop and troopers safely detained the driver.

During the investigation, officers discovered the suspect had active warrants from Howard and Montgomery counties. Troopers also reportedly found suspected methamphetamine on the driver during a search.

Police identified the driver as 26 year old Najuan Thomas of Lafayette. He was transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail following his arrest.

Thomas faces several preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies. He was also charged with false informing, a Class B misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.

Trooper McKinney was assisted by additional troopers, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff Office, West Lafayette Police Department, and Purdue Police Department. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.