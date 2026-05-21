Listen Live
Close
Crime

Lafayette Man Arrested After Police Pursuit in West Lafayette

A Lafayette man was arrested early Thursday morning after leading Indiana State Police on a brief pursuit through West Lafayette before being taken into custody without incident.

Published on May 21, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police officer standing by patrol car with flashing lights
Source: alexey_ds / Getty

Lafayette Man Arrested After Early Morning Police Pursuit in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE – A Lafayette man was arrested early Thursday morning after leading Indiana State Police on a brief pursuit through West Lafayette before being taken into custody without incident.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident began around 4 a.m. when Trooper McKinney attempted to stop a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix near River Road and Tapawingo Drive for a traffic violation. Police said the driver refused to stop and instead fled southbound on River Road.

Authorities said the pursuit continued toward US 231, where the driver allegedly ignored a red traffic light while attempting to evade police. The vehicle later came to a stop and troopers safely detained the driver.

During the investigation, officers discovered the suspect had active warrants from Howard and Montgomery counties. Troopers also reportedly found suspected methamphetamine on the driver during a search.

Police identified the driver as 26 year old Najuan Thomas of Lafayette. He was transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail following his arrest.

Thomas faces several preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies. He was also charged with false informing, a Class B misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.

Trooper McKinney was assisted by additional troopers, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff Office, West Lafayette Police Department, and Purdue Police Department. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
NFL: SEP 08 Titans at Bears
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Arlington Heights Knows They Are Going To Lose The Bears

Dennis Wayne Scholl
Local  |  FOX 59

Fishers Man Charged for Meeting Fake Mom and Daughter for Sex

Marne
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Mother Defends Actions After Fight at Avon Middle School North

Thomas Burkhardt mugshot
Local  |  John Herrick

West Baden Assistant Police Chief Arrested for Battery and Misconduct

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Police Tape
Local  |  FOX 59

One Person Killed in Marion County Crash on I-65

11 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

U.S. 36 and Raider Rd Roundabout
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Residents vs. INDOT: The Controversial Fight Over a Roundabout

Local News
IMPD arrest
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Arrest Made After Possible Shots Fired at Officers

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  John Herrick

Police: Career Criminal Evansville Man Gets 20 Years in Federal Prison

Gov. Mike Braun
Local  |  John Herrick

Governor Braun Discusses Data Centers, China at Event in Elkhart

US-crime-shooting
10 Items
Local  |  Editorial Staff

Indianapolis’ Crime Hotspots: 10 Dangerous Neighborhoods You Should Know About

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Burglary Suspect Arrested After Police Shooting in Connersville

The Indianapolis Youth Leadership Academy (IYLA)
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Beech Grove Leadership Program Offers Elite Training for Teens

I-70 Semi-Truck Fire
Local  |  Staff

Semi-Truck Fire Closes I-70 in Hancock County

Todd Rokita
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

AG Rokita Calls on Secretary of State Morales to Exit Race

Max Engling
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Former 5th District Candidate Announces Secretary of State Run

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
2026 Indy 500  |  John Herrick

Hoosier Lawmakers Celebrate Indy 500 and What it Means to Indiana

Quitting smoking - male hand crushing cigarette
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Higher Tobacco Taxes Bring Indiana $170M in Revenue

Local  |  Staff

AMBER Alert for 6‑Month‑Old Indy Girl Canceled

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Staff

One Hurt in Hit-and-Run on Indy’s Near Northwest Side

Edwin Elkins Jr.
Local  |  FOX 59

Marion Man Preliminarily Charged for Sexual Remarks, Spitting at Child

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close