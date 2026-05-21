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AMBER Alert for 6‑Month‑Old Indy Girl Canceled

Anyone with information should call Hammond police at 219‑852‑6357.

Published on May 21, 2026

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STATEWIDE –An AMBER Alert issued early Thursday for a missing 6‑month‑old girl from Hammond has been canceled.

The alert was first issued after Devaeyah Lucas‑Bell was reported missing around 4:20 a.m. Investigators said she had black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and brown pants.

Police believed she was with 31‑year‑old Deandry Sabbs, who was thought to be driving a gray four‑door Nissan sedan with Illinois plates.

Indiana State Police announced the alert was canceled around 8 a.m. No additional details have been released.

Anyone with information can still contact the Hammond Police Department at 219‑852‑6357 or call 911.

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