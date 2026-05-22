Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz Today

New Housing Bill Has Economists Sounding The Alarm

If Elizabeth Warren is in favor of it, the default should be to be against it

Published on May 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Proposed bill gives Treasury power to rewrite law without Congress, raising concerns about political influence.
  • Bill may lead to reduced new construction and housing shortage, driving up prices.
  • Experts question whether limiting corporate investors is the right solution to the affordability crisis.
Emergency lights wall mounted warning light, spinning and blinking
Source: pigphoto / Getty

New Housing Bill Has Economists Sounding The Alarm

Can a new housing bill really help solve the nation’s affordability crisis, or will it have the opposite effect? A recent proposal, touted as a solution to the housing shortage, has economists and experts sounding the alarm. The bill, which aims to limit the number of homes that corporate investors can buy, may seem like a straightforward solution, but its implications are far more complex.

Tony Katz is joined by economist Dr Matt Will. According to Dr. Matt Will, economist at the University of Indianapolis, “If Elizabeth Warren is in favor of it, the default should be I’m against it.” He’s not alone in his skepticism. The Wall Street Journal has also weighed in on the issue, highlighting two major concerns with the bill.

Firstly, the legislation gives the Treasury Department the power to rewrite the law without Congressional approval, citing the need to “minimize market disruptions and mitigate negative impacts.” Dr. Will warns, “Do you want to put that power in the hands of Gavin Newsom or Kamala Harris if they were unfortunate enough for us to be elected president that they could totally rewrite the law and regulate the entire rental home market?”

The second issue is the Department of Labor’s ability to set labor rates for new construction, which could lead to increased costs for homeowners. As Dr. Will explains, “If you build your new home, if you’re going to build a new home, Tony, oh okay, you’re talking about actually building it, right. If it’s going to be owner occupied and it’s new as opposed to something existing, that cost is going to go up.”

The bill’s proponents argue that it’s necessary to limit the number of homes corporate investors can buy, but Dr. Will counters that this approach is misguided. “We’ve built three hundred and fifty thousand new units in the past ten years,” he notes. “Build to rent has added three hundred and fifty thousand new homes. If there’s a housing shortage, I think we all would agree we like three hundred and fifty thousand new homes.”

The National Association of Home Builders estimates that the bill would lead to a significant reduction in new construction, with 40,000 units potentially being halted. The Urban Institute, a left-leaning think tank, estimates that the bill would result in 72,000 fewer homes being built. Dr. Will is concerned that this would lead to a housing shortage and increased prices.

As the debate rages on, it’s clear that this issue is far more complex than a simple solution. To understand the nuances and potential consequences of this bill, tune in to this episode of [podcast name] to hear Dr. Matt Will’s expert analysis and insights.

Listen to the “New Housing Bill Has Economists Sounding The Alarm” discussion in full here

Listen to the show in full here:  

Watch the show here: 

Archived episodes here

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Dennis Wayne Scholl
Local  |  FOX 59

Fishers Man Charged for Meeting Fake Mom and Daughter for Sex

Thomas Burkhardt mugshot
Local  |  John Herrick

West Baden Assistant Police Chief Arrested for Battery and Misconduct

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Police Tape
Local  |  FOX 59

One Person Killed in Marion County Crash on I-65

11 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

Marne
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Mother Defends Actions After Fight at Avon Middle School North

U.S. 36 and Raider Rd Roundabout
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Residents vs. INDOT: The Controversial Fight Over a Roundabout

Morgan Wallen Indy Car for Sonsio Grand Prix Weekend
Sports  |  Renuka Bajpai

Wallen Meets IndyCar: Rosenqvist Unveils Country-Inspired Ride at Indianapolis

Local News
Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Three Arrested After Chase on Indianapolis South Side

Local  |  Landon Coons

Chief Starters of the Indy 500

Local  |  Landon Coons

2026 Burger Bash

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG - Qualifying
Sports News  |  24/7 News Source

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Dead At 41

IMPD arrest
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Arrests Made After Possible Shots Fired at Officers

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  John Herrick

Police: Career Criminal Evansville Man Gets 20 Years in Federal Prison

Gov. Mike Braun
Local  |  John Herrick

Governor Braun Discusses Data Centers, China at Event in Elkhart

US-crime-shooting
10 Items
Local  |  Editorial Staff

Indianapolis’ Crime Hotspots: 10 Dangerous Neighborhoods You Should Know About

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Burglary Suspect Arrested After Police Shooting in Connersville

The Indianapolis Youth Leadership Academy (IYLA)
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Beech Grove Leadership Program Offers Elite Training for Teens

I-70 Semi-Truck Fire
Local  |  Staff

Semi-Truck Fire Closes I-70 in Hancock County

Todd Rokita
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

AG Rokita Calls on Secretary of State Morales to Exit Race

Max Engling
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Former 5th District Candidate Announces Secretary of State Run

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
2026 Indy 500  |  John Herrick

Hoosier Lawmakers Celebrate Indy 500 and What it Means to Indiana

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close