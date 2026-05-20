Source: N/A / Diego for Indiana

Once Again Something Odd And Strange With Diego Morales

When it comes to the upcoming Secretary of State election, Tony Katz is adamant that Diego Morales is not the right choice for Republicans.

“There are other Republicans indeed running,” the speaker said. “I think that you could argue they all have their own issues, but no issues as deep and as great as those of Diego Morales.” The speaker’s point is that Morales’ baggage and problems make him the most likely to lose the election.

One of the main concerns surrounding Morales is his spending and trips, which the speaker describes as “something odd and strange.” There’s also a question about his chief of staff, Alena Kupce, who allegedly received $160,000 a year in salary and may not be a citizen. The speaker notes that this information has been circulating online.

The speaker isn’t afraid to call out Morales’ team for not addressing these issues. “You have to answer the questions, and you’re terrible at it. You have embarrassed yourself as the Tokyo Rose of Diego Morales. It’s shameful stuff.”

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In contrast, the speaker sees Beau Bayh as a dangerous candidate, despite his reputation as an “empty suit” who would likely follow the Democratic Party’s lead. “He’s a lightweight, and every single thing he will do will be based on a phone call that happens each morning to the Democratic Party that’s his constituency,” the speaker said.

The speaker urges delegates to be smarter and choose a candidate who can actually win the election. “You have a job to do, and that job is not Diego Morales,” they said. “And for people who want to get in on this race, you got two days to a filing deadline. Get in on the race already. Let’s go.”

Listen to the “Once Again Something Odd And Strange With Diego Morales” discussion in full here: