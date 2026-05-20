Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Once Again Something Odd And Strange With Diego Morales

Only Diego Morales puts Republicans in a position of losing

Published on May 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Morales' spending and trips are 'odd and strange', and his chief of staff's salary raises concerns.
  • Beau Bayh, though seen as an 'empty suit', is a dangerous candidate who will follow the Democratic Party's lead.
  • Delegates should choose a candidate who can actually win the election, not Diego Morales.
Diego Morales
Source: N/A / Diego for Indiana

Once Again Something Odd And Strange With Diego Morales

When it comes to the upcoming Secretary of State election, Tony Katz is adamant that Diego Morales is not the right choice for Republicans.

“There are other Republicans indeed running,” the speaker said. “I think that you could argue they all have their own issues, but no issues as deep and as great as those of Diego Morales.” The speaker’s point is that Morales’ baggage and problems make him the most likely to lose the election.

One of the main concerns surrounding Morales is his spending and trips, which the speaker describes as “something odd and strange.” There’s also a question about his chief of staff, Alena Kupce, who allegedly received $160,000 a year in salary and may not be a citizen. The speaker notes that this information has been circulating online.

The speaker isn’t afraid to call out Morales’ team for not addressing these issues. “You have to answer the questions, and you’re terrible at it. You have embarrassed yourself as the Tokyo Rose of Diego Morales. It’s shameful stuff.”

In contrast, the speaker sees Beau Bayh as a dangerous candidate, despite his reputation as an “empty suit” who would likely follow the Democratic Party’s lead. “He’s a lightweight, and every single thing he will do will be based on a phone call that happens each morning to the Democratic Party that’s his constituency,” the speaker said.

The speaker urges delegates to be smarter and choose a candidate who can actually win the election. “You have a job to do, and that job is not Diego Morales,” they said. “And for people who want to get in on this race, you got two days to a filing deadline. Get in on the race already. Let’s go.”

Listen to the “Once Again Something Odd And Strange With Diego Morales” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    198 pounds of cocaine found hidden in Kim Kardashian brand underwear

What Democrats will when they get back in power

Today on the Marketplace:    A piece of Jim Irsay history…and a good money maker, too!

What’s that TV Theme Song?   She’s the Sheriff

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio       

Related Tags

Indiana Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
Female Eastern box turtle walking in the green grass.Maryland.USA
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Police: Man Arrested in Harrison County For Carrying Protected Box Turtle While on Drugs

Lugar Plaza
Local  |  FOX 59

New Park Status, Upgrades Help Reclaim Indy’s Lugar Plaza

Joey Chestnut
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Joey Chestnut Charged with Battery for March Incident at Westfield Bar

Department of Justice
Local  |  Staff

Repeat Sex Offender Sentenced for Trading Child Sexual Abuse Material

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - National Championship - Purdue v Connecticut
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Purdue to Play Exhibition with UConn in ’24 National Title Rematch

In this photo illustration a Tim Hortons logo of a
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Fort Wayne Tim Hortons Fight Ends in Woman’s Death

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Police and Medics Outline Their Plan for Indy 500 Weekend

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  John Herrick

Rep. Becky Cash Pushes Indiana Lawmakers to Consider Statewide Sexual Assault Response Plan

Eric Fogelberg
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

McCordsville Man Faces 17 Felonies for Child Sex Abuse Material

Mid-Week to Weekend Conditions
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Skies Clear Out Before Rain Returns Friday in Indiana

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Lebanon Crash Kills Dump Truck Driver, Injures 2 Others

White Lick Creek
Local  |  FOX 59

3 Kids Rescued from White Lick Creek Sand Bar in Plainfield

Local  |  Landon Coons

2026 All-Request Night

Local  |  Landon Coons

Alexander Rossi Update & Caitlin Clark for Grand Marshal

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close