Listen Live
Close
Trending
UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 Read Full Story →
2026 Indy 500

Tales from the Track Meet & Greet Photos

If you joined us for this special night, your photo from the event is now available to access.

Published on May 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Meet and greet photos with Bobby and Graham Rahal

Tales from the Track Meet & Greet Photos

WIBC’s Tales from the Track was a strong success, bringing fans together for a memorable evening with Bobby Rahal and Graham Rahal at Graham Rahal Performance in Zionsville.

Presented by Relay Indiana and hosted by Hammer & Nigel, the event gave attendees an up-close experience filled with stories, conversation, and community.

Now, guests who attended the meet-and-greet can view their event photos with Bobby and Graham Rahal below.

If you joined us for this special night, your photo from the event is now available to access.

Thank you again to everyone who helped make Tales from the Track such a great night.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
Carb Day
2026 Indy 500  |  Renuka Bajpai

Securing the Speedway: How Hundreds of Staff Keep the Indy 500 Running Safely

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks
Casey Daniels  |  Staff

Caitlin Clark Joins Indy 500 Tradition as Grand Marshal

Darren Vogt
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Darren Vogt Files for Recount in Indiana State Senate District 15 Loss

Paula Copenhaver
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

GOP Candidate Calls for Recount in Indiana State Senate D23 Primary

Dennis Wayne Scholl
Local  |  FOX 59

Fishers Man Charged for Meeting Fake Mom and Daughter for Sex

A young girl shows her drawing to a teacher at a desk with colored pencils and paper in a classroom setting. Back to school and education concept
Local  |  FOX 59

Indiana Lawmakers Launch Bipartisan Review of Childcare Funding

Pumping gas at gas pump. Closeup of man pumping gasoline fuel in car at gas station. Man's hand refueling car at gas station
Local  |  John Herrick

GasBuddy: Prices Could Jump in Indiana By Memorial Day

WNBA: MAY 17 Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Caitlin Clark Named Indy 500 Grand Marshal

WEATHER
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Damaging Winds and Flooding Threat Return to Indiana

Heartland BioWorks
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

$24M Heartland BioWorks Tech Hub Breaks Ground in Indy

Chicago Bears Stadium
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Next 2 Weeks Critical to Chicago Bears Stadium Choice

Local  |  FOX 59

1 Badly Injured in Ellettsville Crash

4 Women Accused of Jumping Qdoba Worker
Local  |  FOX 59

4 Women Accused of Attacking Pregnant Qdoba Employee

Local  |  Landon Coons

Johnny Rutherford Joins Beyond the Bricks

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close