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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Pregnant Qdoba Worker In Fishers Attacked With Knife

Violent altercation in restaurant was over a man

Published on May 19, 2026

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  • Pregnant Qdoba worker stabbed while defending herself from 4 attackers.
  • Need for a more accountable society that doesn't tolerate such violence.
  • Underlying cultural issues must be addressed to create a more compassionate society.
4 Women Accused of Jumping Qdoba Worker
Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

Pregnant Qdoba Worker In Fishers Attacked With Knife

In a disturbing display of violence, four women attacked a pregnant worker at a store on 96th Street and Fishers, leaving the victim with stab wounds on her hands as she defended herself. The incident has sparked a heated discussion about the state of society and the need for accountability.

“It’s where we are now in society,” the Tony Katz explains. “We try and stab pregnant women at their job. It’s ridiculous.” The victim, who spoke to Fox 59, recounted the terrifying ordeal, stating, “They tried to stab me in my stomach. I had to protect myself, so I got stab wounds all on my hands.”

The four women, two of whom are sisters, are facing charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in injury to a pregnant woman. The incident is just one of many disturbing examples of a society that seems to be losing its grip on civility. “You don’t know how to handle yourself, control yourself,” the speaker emphasizes. “You’re gonna go about seeking somebody out where they work and trying to stab them. That’s broken. That’s not a momentary lapse. That’s broken.”

Tony highlights the need for a more accountable society, where individuals are held responsible for their actions. “It’s not just about the four women who committed this heinous act,” they say. “It’s about a society that tolerates and enables this kind of behavior. We need to take a hard look at ourselves and ask, ‘What’s going on here?'”

The incident has also raised questions about the cultural issues that may be contributing to this kind of violence. “We’ve got cultural issues up the wazoo,” Tony notes. “We need to address these issues and work towards creating a more compassionate and respectful society.”

As the community grapples with this shocking incident, it’s clear that there’s a lot of work to be done. Tony’s words serve as a stark reminder of the need for accountability and empathy in our society. To hear more about this disturbing incident and Tony’s thoughts on the state of our society, tune in to the full episode.

Listen to the “Pregnant Qdoba Worker In Fishers Attacked With Knife” discussion in full here:

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