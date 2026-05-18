Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 5/18/26: Indy 500, Dem Authoritarians
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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JMV talks Indy 500 qualifying
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Democrat authoritarianism
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Hamilton County liberal women sounding a lot like the left in Marion County
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