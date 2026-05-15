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1964: The Indy 500 That Changed Everything | Heroes Of The 500

Traditional front-engine roadsters were still fighting for control, but rear-engine cars were coming fast.

Published on May 15, 2026

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1964: The Indy 500 That Changed Everything | Heroes Of The 500

The 1964 Indianapolis 500 remains one of the most important days in Speedway history, not only for who won, but for what the race forced the sport to confront.

That year’s event carried a sense of change from the start.

Traditional front-engine roadsters were still fighting for control, but rear-engine cars were coming fast.

Jim Clark and Team Lotus stood at the front of that new movement, signaling that Indianapolis was entering a different era.

Then, on the second lap, the race was shattered.

Dave McDonald lost control, and his car burst into flames.

Eddie Sachs, with no time to escape, slammed into the wreckage.

RELATED | Heroes Of The 500 Content Series

The crash triggered a terrible fire and a chain reaction that stunned drivers, officials, and fans.

For the first time in Indianapolis 500 history, the race was stopped.

When it resumed, the mood had changed completely. A.J. Foyt drove to victory, but celebration could never fully erase the grief of a day marked by the deaths of McDonald and Sachs.

The tragedy left a lasting mark on racing.

It pushed the sport toward major safety reforms, including reduced fuel loads, the move away from gasoline, and better fuel cell design.

The 1964 race is remembered as both a moment of loss and a turning point that made the Indianapolis 500 safer for the generations that followed.

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