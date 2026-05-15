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IMPD K-9 Takes Down Bank Robber

Published on May 14, 2026

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It was a ruff day to be a bank robber…

Here at the Hammer and Nigel Show we love our police officers, and that includes the K-9s, so whenever we see a B.A. criminal takedown we have to share.

Indianapolis Metro Police Department were called to a BMO Harris Bank on Shadlenad Ave Wednesday afternoon after reports of a robbery. Bank employees confirmed a robbery had taken place and said the man had fled the area.

IMIPD promptly located the suspect’s vehicle and it was showtime. A pursuit quickly began near Hague Road near Fishers, the suspect refusing at one point to exit his vehicle. Something must have changed his mind because the man then tried to escape on foot before quickly being detained.

Not only did officers act quickly, so did a couple of their four-legged co-workers. In the video you can see one of the K-9’s made sure the suspect was down and stayed down.

The man was taken to the hospital for the (well-deserved) dog bite and is detained.

We hope Bork Bork got an extra treat to get that scum out of his teeth!

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