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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indiana’s Got A Story To Tell, And It’s One Of Growth

Indiana's got a lot to offer, from its beautiful landscape to its thriving businesses.

Published on May 13, 2026

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  • Indiana offers growth, opportunity, and a bright future beyond Florida's hype.
  • Attracting the right talent, not 'second place', is key to Indiana's success.
  • Rejecting 'leftist garbage' and promoting Republican policies will drive Indiana's prosperity.
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Source: Denny Fachrul Rozzy / Getty

Indiana’s Got A Story To Tell, And It’s One Of Growth

Indiana’s got a story to tell, and it’s one of growth, opportunity, and a bright future. Why are people still overlooking the Hoosier state? Tony Katz is on a mission to share the state’s success story with the world.

Tony’s frustration is palpable as he talks about the misconceptions surrounding Indiana. “Everybody tells Florida’s story,” he says. “That Ken Griffin is gonna move things to Miami, and not to Indianapolis.” But Tony’s here to set the record straight: Indiana’s got a lot to offer, from its beautiful landscape to its thriving businesses.

One of the key drivers of Indiana’s growth is its people. Tony emphasizes the importance of attracting the right kind of talent to the state. “You want the winners or do you want second place?” he asks. “You could choose Hoosiers or you could choose Hurricanes – winners or second place?” It’s a question that gets to the heart of what makes Indiana special.

But Tony’s not just talking about attracting businesses; he’s also talking about the kind of people who will thrive in Indiana. “If you come to Indiana and you don’t bring any of that political nonsense garbage trash with you,” he says, “if you’re willing to say out loud that Katie Wilson is a disgusting commie, and I don’t want any part of that, well then you’re going to have a great time because we don’t want any of that disgusting commie garbage either.”

Tony’s passion for Indiana is infectious, and he’s not afraid to speak his mind. He’s a strong advocate for the state’s Republican party and its efforts to promote growth and prosperity. “We’re not going to agree on every subject,” he says, “but as long as we can agree that leftists cannot run a city, cannot run a state, and bring sizzling hot garbage and despair everywhere they go, well then we have a chance.”

Tony highlights the many opportunities available in Indiana, from Muncie to West Lafayette, from Bloomington to Lake County. He’s a true believer in the state’s potential and is eager to share its story with the world. “What are we waiting for?” he asks. “Governor Braun, what are you waiting for? You got my number, let’s go.”

Tony’s enthusiasm is contagious, and his insights are eye-opening. So why not tune in and discover the real story of Indiana? Listen to the full episode and get ready to be inspired by the Hoosier state’s bright future.

Listen to the “Indiana’s Got A Story To Tell, And It’s One Of Growth” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    The new CNN poll should serve as a big-time reality check for Dems

Today on the Marketplace:    Maybe some things should not be purchased after use.

What’s that TV Theme Song?   The Price Is Right

Tony gets!

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PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

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