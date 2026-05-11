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Unknown Facts About the Indianapolis 500

The Indianapolis 500 is more than a race.

It is one of America’s great sporting rituals, a place where speed, nerve, and history meet on the same stretch of asphalt every Memorial Day weekend.

For more than a century, the roar of engines at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has drawn generations of fans who know the winner’s milk, the packed grandstands, and the drama of 500 relentless miles.

But the magic of the Indy 500 runs deeper than its biggest headlines.

Behind the famous traditions and iconic finishes is a world of stories that often gets overlooked.

Some live in the bricks beneath the cars.

Some are tied to strange records, forgotten firsts, and moments that changed racing forever.

Others reveal how this event grew from a daring contest of endurance into a cultural landmark with its own language, customs, and legends.

That is what makes the Indianapolis 500 so compelling.

Even if you have watched it for years, there is always something new to uncover.

The race carries layers of history that reward a closer look, from odd traditions and near-mythic moments to details that help explain why this event still holds such a powerful place in American sports.

The more you dig into the Indy 500, the more fascinating it becomes.

Tale a look below at some Unknown Facts About the Indianapolis 500:

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1. Balloon Races Before Cars

The very first event held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1909 wasn’t a car race at all. It was a helium gas-filled balloon competition!