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BARGUMENTS: Best TV or Movie “Mom”

Published on May 8, 2026

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“Barguments”- an argument you would get into with your friends at a bar over the silliest, trivial, and sometimes flat-out dumb debates.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Dan “Bass” Levy, the creator of Barguments brought the Hammer and Nigel show the question: who is the best tv or movie mom?

Hammer, Dan, guest co-host Jerry Lopez all present what character embodies the ‘best mom.’ Listen to their picks, honorable mentions, and suggestions from listeners!

Check out our list and let us know if we missed a badass mom:

Mrs. Gump, Forrest Gump played by Sally Field

Not only was she a devoted and protective mother to a very special kid, but the reason for Forrest’s famous line “life is like a box of chocolates.” Plus, she proves she’ll do anything to help her son get the best of life…

Beverly Goldberg, The Goldbergs played by Wendi McLendon-Covey

The definition of a ‘mama bear.’ An 80’s picture perfect mom from her jazzercize, her overbearing love for her family, a mouth of a sailor, she’s no ordinary mom- she’s a super mom. (Bonus, she’s based off the show creator’s real mom!)

Mr. Mom, played by Michael Keaton

A controversial nominee, but Hammer argues it’s the right one. With the name “mom” in the title, he believes Miacheal Keaton deserves a spot on ‘best movie moms’ Mount Rushmore.

Carmela Soprano, The Sopranos played by Edie Falco

Don’t mess with this mom. Carmela has a deep devotion to her family, puts her children over everything and let’s be honest even they don’t want to cross her. She’s not just a boss; she’s a mob’s boss wife!

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