BARGUMENTS: Best TV or Movie “Mom”

“Barguments”- an argument you would get into with your friends at a bar over the silliest, trivial, and sometimes flat-out dumb debates.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Dan “Bass” Levy, the creator of Barguments brought the Hammer and Nigel show the question: who is the best tv or movie mom?

Hammer, Dan, guest co-host Jerry Lopez all present what character embodies the ‘best mom.’ Listen to their picks, honorable mentions, and suggestions from listeners!

Check out our list and let us know if we missed a badass mom:

Mrs. Gump, Forrest Gump played by Sally Field

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Not only was she a devoted and protective mother to a very special kid, but the reason for Forrest’s famous line “life is like a box of chocolates.” Plus, she proves she’ll do anything to help her son get the best of life…