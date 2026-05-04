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Was The WHCD Attacker Truly A ‘Lone Wolf’?

There is reason to be suspicious of mainstream narratives

Published on May 4, 2026

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A single wolf moves in the forest, its fur is characterised by earthy brown tones, Wolf (Canis Lupus), Germany
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Was The WHCD Attacker Truly A ‘Lone Wolf’?

In this episode of Saturday Night on the Circle, host Ethan Hatcher is joined by Conspiracy Carl to explore the unsettling topic of lone wolf attacks. The recent attempted assassination attempt by Cole Thomas Allen at the White House Correspondents’ dinner has left many wondering if these events are truly isolated incidents or if there’s a more sinister force at play.

Immediately after the attempted assassination attack by Cole Tomas Allen online sleuths wondered if former “Teacher of the Month” was radicalized by CIA’s infamous MK Ultra program. Carl pointed to the program’s history of experimenting with mind control techniques, including LSD, sensory deprivation, and psychological torture. The program, which operated between the 1950s and 1970s, aimed to create the “perfect spy” by manipulating individuals’ thoughts, memories, and behavior.

Carl’s investigation into the MK Ultra program raises questions about the government’s involvement in these types of operations. “If the CIA is going to say, ‘Yeah, we don’t do that anymore,'” Carl asks, “I have audio of Mike Pompeo talking about his days with the CIA. Let’s listen to that.” The conversation highlights the CIA’s history of secrecy and the potential for ongoing mind control programs.

The discussion also touches on the Boston bombers and the Sandy Hook school shooter, both of whom were known to law enforcement prior to their attacks. Carl suggests that these events may not be as disconnected as they seem, but rather part of a larger pattern. “Official offices know about these people and yet nothing to see here,” he says. “But if your grandmother praying outside an abortion clinic, they lock you up.”

Carl’s theories are thought-provoking and unsettling, leaving listeners wondering if the government is indeed involved in a larger conspiracy. While some may dismiss these claims as conspiracy theories, Carl wants us to question mainstream narratives.

Listen to the “Was The WHCD Attacker Truly A ‘Lone Wolf’?” discussion in full here

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