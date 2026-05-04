Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 5/4/26: Spirit Air, Downtown Boom

Tony Katz: Elizabeth Warren responsible for Spirit Airlines demise, Downtown Indy Boom, WNBA valuations, Indiana Fever

Published on May 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

Elizabeth Warren responsible for Spirit Airlines demise

Big events in Indianapolis continue to shine

Indianapolis Downtown Skyline in Autumn: Cityscape with Landmark Buildings and Modern Architecture in Indiana
Source: Sanghwan Kim / Getty

Chicago is out for the Bears. Indiana is no longer a long shot.

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Redemption Monday – Amanda’s

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Michael Plewa
Local  |  FOX 59

Brownsburg Sex Offender Charged with Child Solicitation

Veronica Ford
Local  |  John Herrick and Renuka Bajpai

Roni Ford Talks May Primary: Elected Officials Represent All

IMPD
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Police Arrest Man in 2025 Indianapolis Eastside Killing

People in Caterpillar Costume at IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

2026 Mini-Marathon Concludes; Registration Open for 2027

One Person Hurt in Plainfield Crash
Local  |  Staff

One Hurt in Collision with Dump Truck in Plainfield

several vote badges scattered on a table
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

UIndy Professor Says Young Voters Are Bringing New Energy

Midwest Lineman’s Rodeo
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Speed and Safety on Display: Plainfield Hosts Midwest Lineman’s Rodeo

Viral Video of Marion Teens Fighting
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Educator: Viral Attack Reveals Deep-Seated Crisis Among Youth

Indiana Pacers v Orlando Magic
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Pacers Learn Draft‑Lottery Outcome Sunday

After Prom Party Shooting in Indy
Local  |  FOX 59

Shooting at Indianapolis After‑Prom Party Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Hurt

Shooting near Castleton Square Mall
Local  |  Staff

One Hurt in Shooting Near Castleton Square Mall

Denise Paul Hatch
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick and John Herrick

Former Constable Denise Hatch Running Against Andre Carson and Others for Seat in Congress

Crime Scene
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Multiple Fatal Shootings Rock Indianapolis in Overnight Violence

Nigeria National Team v Indiana Fever
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Close Out Preseason with 105-57 Win Over Nigeria

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close