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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Chicago Ruled Out For Bears Stadium

Talks focus on Hammond, Arlington Heights

Published on May 1, 2026

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  • Illinois governor opposes stadium move, while Indiana enthusiastically supports it.
  • Bears' presence in Indiana would provide economic benefits and partnership opportunities.
  • Community engagement and creating shared excitement are key factors in the stadium decision.
NFL: DEC 20 Packers at Bears
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Chicago Ruled Out For Bears Stadium

The Chicago Bears’ search for a new stadium has been making headlines, and it’s not just about the team’s future – it’s about the future of the city of Chicago and its neighbor Indiana. Tony Katz dives into the latest developments and explore what it means for the Windy City and its neighbors.

Tony Katz, “these are the only two viable options for a stadium.” That’s right, folks – the city of Chicago is no longer in the running. But why?

Tony shares that the state of Indiana has already given its blessing, while Illinois has said no. “That’s basically that was my impression of JB. Pritzker,” he says, referencing the Illinois governor. It’s a stark contrast to the enthusiasm shown by Hoosiers, who are eager to welcome the Bears to the state. “You know, nothing gets people more absolutely out of their mind awesome excited than the Indy 500,” Tony jokes.

But what does this mean for the community? Tony emphasizes that the Bears have already given the state of Indiana a “great deal” – the team’s presence would bring economic growth and opportunities to the area. “We’re not going to give anything else,” he says. “We’re doing plenty and you are contributing, and that’s a nice little partnership.”

As we explore the implications of this potential move, we also touch on the importance of community engagement. Tony suggests that the Bears could learn from the Indy 500’s ability to bring people together and create a sense of excitement around a shared event. “It’s gonna be good stuff, good stuff,” he says.

Throughout the conversation, Tony shares his insights on the stadium saga and what it means for the region. From the economic benefits to the community’s enthusiasm, we cover it all. If you’re curious about the latest developments and what’s at stake, this episode is a must-listen.

So, what do you think? Will the Bears make the move to Indiana? Tune in to hear Tony’s thoughts and join the conversation. Listen to the full segment to discover the latest on the stadium saga and what it means for the Chicago Bears, the city of Chicago, and the state of Indiana.

Listen to the discussion in full here:    

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