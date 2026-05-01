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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 5/1/26: Gas Prices, Tlaib, Kamala

Tony Katz: Gas Prices, Rashida Tlaib, Kamala Harris, SCOTUS Redistricting

Published on May 1, 2026

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Gas prices surging

Today’s Popcorn Moment:  Rashida Tlaib wants a higher min wage

Kamala wants Dems to be more ruthless

Today on the Marketplace:    It’s May! Drink With Style!

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Supreme Court Voting Rights Act Ruling Opens Door for Southern States to Redistrict Maps, wiping out Democratic seats

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