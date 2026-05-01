Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 5/1/26: Gas Prices, Tlaib, Kamala
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Gas prices surging
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Rashida Tlaib wants a higher min wage
Kamala wants Dems to be more ruthless
Today on the Marketplace: It’s May! Drink With Style!
Supreme Court Voting Rights Act Ruling Opens Door for Southern States to Redistrict Maps, wiping out Democratic seats
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