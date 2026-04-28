Southern Poverty Law Center accused of funding hate groups and manipulating public opinion

Skepticism around leftist and right-wing media narratives, questioning authenticity of information

Concerns about Hollywood's role in anti-American propaganda and media's influence on public opinion

Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

Joe Biden Presidency Based On A Fraud

Ethan Hatcher delves into the world of manipulation and deception, where the lines between truth and fiction are blurred. Joining him is Conspiracy Carl, a dedicated individual seeking to shatter the illusion of shadowy globalist forces.

The conversation begins with a discussion on the recent indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which revealed that the organization was funding hate groups and manipulating public opinion. As Carl puts it, “The primary currency of master manipulators is always dishonesty in service of their reprehensible machinations.”

The entire Biden presidency was predicated on a lie, predicated on dishonesty. He specifically pointed his finger at those Charlottesville protesters, and as revealed by the indictment this week, Southern Poverty Law Center was paying for the tiki torches, they were paying for the swastikas, they were paying for those agitators, which stirred up a riot and then resulted in the fatality of an American citizen

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This statement sets the tone for the rest of the segment, where the hosts explore the ways in which individuals and organizations use manipulation to control public opinion.

One of the key topics discussed is the notion that the Left is often accused of being controlled by Israel, with some claiming that the country has significant influence over the US government. Carl shares thoughts regarding the alt media which some consume as being a source of “real” news. There’s a clip of leftist Ana Kasparian and “right winger” Nick Fuentes saying the exact same things. “It’s all fakery. And you know, unfortunately, it’s the boy that cried wolf. You know, you call it so many times. People are not going to believe you, and there are some horrible things out there, but the Left is so damaged their credibility that they cannot be believed at all.” Who’s writing their scripts? This statement highlights the skepticism surrounding the topic and the difficulty in discerning fact from fiction.

The conversation also touches on the topic of Donald Trump, with Carl sharing a clip from a supposed right-wing commentator who claims that Trump wanted to use nuclear codes to attack Iran. However, Carl questions the authenticity of the clip, suggesting that it may be a fabrication designed to manipulate public opinion. He notes, “This whole Larry Johnson thing, this is being this is being played by members of the left and the right. Alex Jones was playing this clip just the other day, the clip that I just sent to you that you just played with from Jimmy Dore who’s on the left.” This highlights the potential for manipulation and the importance of critically evaluating information.

Another topic discussed is the idea that Hollywood is involved in anti-American propaganda, with Carl sharing clip of Iranian Lego Meme that appears to be a cleverly crafted piece of propaganda. He notes, “It’s actually very well done. It’s right out of Hollywood, which I would argue that’s because it’s coming from Hollywood.” This statement raises questions about the role of media in shaping public opinion and the potential for manipulation.

Throughout the episode, the hosts provide a critical analysis of the topics discussed, encouraging listeners to think critically and question the information they consume. As Carl puts it, “Don’t believe what you hear, use your brains and use your gut, always be skeptical.” This advice is essential in today’s world, where misinformation and manipulation are rampant.

If you’re interested in exploring the world of manipulation and deception, this episode of Saturday Night on the Circle is a must-listen. Join Ethan and Carl as they delve into the complexities of public opinion and the ways in which individuals and organizations use manipulation to control the narrative. Listen to the full episode and discover the truth behind the illusion of control.

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