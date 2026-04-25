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Colts Round 7 Recap: Kentucky Running Back Seth McGowan

Colts Round 7, Pick 237 Recap: Kentucky Running Back Seth McGowan

Published on April 25, 2026

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Florida v Kentucky
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The SEC flavor to the Colts 2026 Draft continued in Round 7.

With the 237th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Colts took Kentucky running back Seth McGowan in Round Seven.

Here are 3 takeaways on McGowan:

Journey Man

Unlike many of the Colts picks in 2026, McGowan played for a handful of schools in college with a 2021 arrest (pled guilty to larceny) leading to him being kicked off the Oklahoma football team. From there, McGown spent time at Texas College and Butler Community College, before an 823-yard campaign at New Mexico State in 2024 led to him finishing his career at Kentucky. McGowan ran for 725 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Wildcats, in his lone season in the SEC.

Don’t Think Pass Catcher

Even though the Colts are missing more of a pass catching type of running back, the pick of McGowan isn’t a guy that fits that profile. He had just 19 catches in 11 games played for Kentucky. At 223 pounds, McGowan looks to be one that might offer a little more physicality to the position. McGowan tested very well in the jump areas of the athletic testing profile, having a similar makeup to DJ Giddens (5th round pick in 2025). McGowan is one of the older Colts draft picks, as he turns 25 years old later this year.

Needed Running Back Pick

Heading into the draft, the Colts only had 3 running backs on a roster now approaching the 90-man limit. So running back certainly needed another body (or more). Jonathan Taylor (1,551 career carries), D.J. Giddens (26 career carries) and Ulysses Bentley IV (1 career carry) were the 3 running backs on the roster. Taking a running back on Day 3 was something I thought was wise coming into this year’s draft. Unlike a lot of 7th round picks, McGowan walks into a very favorable depth chart situation as he tries to make the team.

Colts Round 7, Pick 237 Recap: Kentucky Running Back Seth McGowan was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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