Stewart Copeland Talks The Police & New Spoken Word Tour

Hammer and Nigel recently caught up with rock legend Stewart Copeland, best known as the powerhouse drummer for The Police.

Copeland, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, helped drive one of the best-selling bands of all time, with over 75 million records sold and iconic hits like “Roxanne,” “Every Little Thing She Does is Magic,” and “Every Breath You Take.”

Now, he’s bringing his larger-than-life stories to the stage with his spoken word tour, “Have I Said Too Much? – The Police, Hollywood, & Other Adventures.” The show features an evening of conversation about his incredible career as a musician, performer, and composer.

He’ll be making a stop on August 2nd at The Tarkington in Carmel.

In addition to the tour, Copeland is also celebrating the re-release of his 1985 solo album “The Rhythmatist,” which drops digitally on April 17th across all major platforms. A special translucent blue vinyl edition will be available for Record Store Day on April 18th, with deluxe editions arriving in May.

From chart-topping hits to unforgettable stories, Stewart Copeland proves he’s still got plenty to say—listen to our full conversation with the rock legend here: