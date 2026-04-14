Listen Live
Close
Politics

Braun Signs Housing Bill, Sparks Affordability Debate

Gov. Braun Backs Housing Plan, Affordability Questions Remain.

Published on April 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Congress Works To Pass Funding Legislation And Avoid Government Shutdown
Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

House Bill 1001 was the top legislative priority for House Republicans during the most recent session.

Backers of the bill say it is designed to increase Indiana’s housing supply. However, housing advocates argue that additional investments will be necessary in future legislation to ensure that new housing remains affordable.

Gov. Mike Braun held a ceremonial signing for the measure Monday afternoon.

The new law introduces several changes, including adjustments to the fees local governments can charge developers. It also limits certain building requirements that both local and state governments are allowed to impose.

Supporters contend the measure will reduce housing costs by cutting through regulatory hurdles while helping address both shortages and affordability concerns. Groups such as Prosperity Indiana, which took a neutral stance on the bill, praised some provisions—particularly its definition of accessory dwelling units. They say this could encourage communities to permit additional units on existing residential properties, increasing housing density.

“This law requires every city, town, county to hold a public hearing this year on ways to expand housing supply,” Braun said.

Despite those provisions, housing advocates maintain that further action is still needed.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Congress Works To Pass Funding Legislation And Avoid Government Shutdown
Politics  |  Staff

Braun Signs Housing Bill, Sparks Affordability Debate

Indiana Wawa 5-22-25
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Wawa to Open 3 New Locations in Indiana this Summer

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Lafayette Shooting Involved Dispute Over Young Child

IMPD Reckless Driving Crackdown
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD Arrests 7, Seizes Guns in Weekend Reckless Driving Operation

Trey Williams in court
Local  |  John Herrick

Fishers Teenager Gets Prison Time for Crash that Killed Hamilton Southeastern Graduate

James Raber
Local  |  Staff

Indiana Man Placed on Probation After Child Solicitation Conviction

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Faces Three Rounds of Storms Tuesday–Wednesday

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will make a significant announcement regarding The Child Care and Development Fund
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Governor Announces $200 Million Investment to Expand Child Care

Indiana Fever Draft Picks
Local  |  WISH-TV

‘She’s a winner.’ Fever staff thrilled about No. 10 pick Raven Johnson

Gov. Braun Signs Affordable Housing Legislation
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Gov. Braun Signs Affordable Housing Legislation

A car filling up with gasoline at a gas station showing a close up of the pump in the gas tank from a side view.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana Gas Prices Drop Despite Iran Tensions

Hoosier Lottery
Local  |  John Herrick

Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Columbus and New Haven

Tyrese Haliburton Speaks to
Local  |  John Herrick

Tyrese Haliburton Talks Injury Recovery, Battle with Shingles, and More

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

13 People Sentenced for Armed Drug Trafficking & Dog Fighting Ring

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close