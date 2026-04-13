Save big on energy bills with these smart strategies

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You don’t have to spend a lot of money on energy bills because the appliances in your home are not working efficiently. Switch some of them off when you don’t need them and get modern ones. Repairing your home can help you reduce the energy your HVAC system uses each day.

According to Consumer Reports, 68% of Americans say their household finances feel strained due to how much they pay for energy.

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You’ll have a hard time trying to stay on budget if your bills keep increasing even when you haven’t added new appliances to your home. Once you start making a few simple changes, there will be a significant difference.

What Runs Your Electric Bill up the Most?

Heating and cooling. It’s stressful to open an energy bill and see a huge figure. You most likely run your HVAC system a lot when it’s too cold or hot in Indianapolis.

Heating and cooling your space can account for about 50% of the energy you use, as reported by Climate Change Resources.

Your home could have an old water heater that you use daily. It causes you to pay more because the sediment builds up after a while and makes it less efficient.

Ask an expert to inspect the following things since they may be the reason you’ve been dealing with huge bills:

Lighting

Appliances that run 24/7

Electronics like your TV and gaming console

You can find ways to save energy after figuring out what uses a lot of it in your home.

What Is a Normal Electric Bill Per Month?

It depends. If you ask a friend who has a smaller apartment compared to yours how much they pay, it might be lower.

Taking a long shower is often relaxing if you’ve had a long day. You’ll pay higher bills when you use your showers and AC a lot.

Focusing on the total amount you pay may not be helpful when trying to figure out if your bill is too high. Compare your usage from one month to another.

Experts can help you analyze your bills to let you know if they are within the range they would expect for someone with the same appliances and home.

Smart Strategies for Lowering Energy Bills

You may start looking for new appliances online or stop using some of them completely because your bills are so high. It’s not always necessary to make a lot of changes to cut costs.

Adjust Your Thermostat

Try raising your thermostat by just a few degrees when it’s hot outside. You might not even notice the difference when you do so. Lowering the temperature in winter still keeps your home comfortable.

There are smart thermostats you can get to cut down on unnecessary energy use. Keeping your home warm all day while you’re not around is raising your bills.

When you program your thermostat around the times you get home or leave, it will be helpful.

Seal Air Leaks

If you pass by a window, you might feel a draft. Keeping your space warm or cold becomes harder when some of that air then escapes outside. Your HVAC system will start straining.

You can seal drafts near windows and doors to lower your energy bills. Keeping the air you’ve already heated or cooled inside your home only requires things like weatherstripping or caulk.

Upgrade to Energy-Efficient Appliances

Modern appliances won’t break down a lot and cause you to feel frustrated. Using older ones may be the reason you’re frequently needing repairs.

Upgrading is a great way to use less energy, even if you’ll spend money up front. You don’t have to replace everything in your house all at once.

Some appliances can be costly to buy when you have a tight budget. If you replace the things you use a lot, you’ll see a difference in the next energy bill you get.

Work with trusted Franklin appliance repair experts to fix the things you don’t need to replace yet.

Take Advantage of Natural Light

Keeping your lights on even when it’s bright outside isn’t a great idea. Open your curtains during the day.

It makes your space feel warm and inviting. Consider getting these things so you don’t have to worry about people seeing inside your home:

Frosted glass

Privacy films

Sheer curtains

Use Cold Water for Laundry

Your clothes can still be clean and free of wrinkles if you wash them with cold water. Using more effective detergents allows you to switch to using cold water for your laundry.

About 90% of washing machine energy goes toward heating water. You’ll notice that your clothes don’t lose a lot of dye and fade quickly when you wash them with cold water.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Lower My Energy Bills Without Spending Money?

Absolutely. Leaving lights on in different parts of your home wastes energy.

Unplug devices once you’re done using them so they won’t pull any power. You might not know how much energy you have been wasting until you make a few simple changes.

Why Do My Energy Bills Spike During Certain Months?

More usage. A lot of people cook with their loved ones during the holidays. You’ll use your water heater and lights more often when you have people over.

Heating and cooling increase when the weather changes. It’s good to plan by tracking the power you use each month.

How Often Should I Service My Home Systems?

At least once a year. If you start tuning your HVAC system before summer and after winter, you can ensure it’s always in the best condition.

Checking the manufacturer’s warranty helps you figure out how often you should be calling experts to service your appliances. Don’t void it by doing it less frequently.

You’ll save money when your systems don’t break down a lot and when your systems become more efficient.

Manage High Energy Bills

Don’t feel frustrated when your energy bills are high; you can find ways to lower them. Once experts fix your appliances and service them, you’ll see a difference.

Your home may be overworking your AC because of unsealed gaps. Fixing them and using modern systems has helped homeowners save money. Read more news for money-saving tips.