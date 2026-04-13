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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tensions Between Rokita And Marté

Does law enforcement have the right to defy immigration law?

Published on April 13, 2026

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  • AG sues Sheriff's office for not detaining serious criminals for ICE, but Sheriff claims AG overstepped bounds.
  • Debate centers on whether local law enforcement should work with ICE, and the Attorney General's authority over local sheriffs.
  • Community trust and cooperation are essential, as the new police chief's stance on working with ICE remains unclear.
Rep. Todd Rokita, R-Ind., who is running for the Republican nomination for Senate in Indiana, addresses the Steuben County Lincoln Day Dinner in Angola, Ind., on April 4, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Source: (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Tensions Between Rokita And Marté

Tony Katz dives into a heated debate between the Monroe County Sheriff, Ruben Marte, and the Indiana Attorney General, Todd Rokita. The tension between these two officials stems from a lawsuit filed by the Attorney General, claiming that the Sheriff’s office isn’t complying with federal immigration regulations.

As we discussed on the show, the Attorney General’s office is suing the Sheriff’s office for not working closely enough with ICE to detain serious criminals. But the Sheriff is fighting back, arguing that the Attorney General overstepped his bounds. “The AG has no place in this,” the Sheriff’s office claims. But what does this mean for the community, and what’s at stake?

We explored this complex issue with our host, who sat down with a local expert to break down the details. “There comes a moment when our attorney general actually has teeth or doesn’t have teeth, regardless of whether it’s Rokita or anybody else,” our host notes. “And by the way, that also comes with a bit of, are we sure we want these things? Because if you give the teeth thinking they will bite.”

One of the key points of contention is whether local law enforcement should work with ICE to detain serious criminals. Our host recalled a previous conversation with the former Chief of Police, Chris Bailey, who said that the department would assist ICE if asked. But now, with a new chief in place, Tanya Terry, the question remains: will she take a similar stance? “Does the new chief feel the same way?” our host asks.

The debate raises important questions about the balance between local law enforcement and federal immigration policies. Should the Attorney General have the power to dictate how local sheriffs do their jobs? And what does this mean for the community, where trust and cooperation are essential? As our host notes, “If you’re not working with ICE, don’t we want that to be what happens here?”

This segment is a must-listen for anyone interested in understanding the intricacies of immigration enforcement and the complex relationships between local and federal authorities. Tune in to hear the full discussion and learn more about the issues at play in this tense battle between the Sheriff and the Attorney General.

Listen to the “Tensions Between Marte And Rokita” discussion in full here:     

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