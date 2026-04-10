Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 4/10/26: Hormuz, Taylor and Travis
Tony Katz and the Morning News with Craig Collins 3rd Hr
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Iran playing games with the Strait of Hormuz
Swift and Kelce’s wedding date announced
Monroe County Sheriff suing the state to not abide with ICE
Psychopath professions
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