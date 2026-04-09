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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/9/26: Trump, Vance, Strait of Hormuz

Tony Katz with Craig Collins: Trump, Vance, Strait of Hormuz

Published on April 9, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr with Craig Collins

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Political correctness is more confusing than peace in the Middle East. 

Craig’s car was broken into, and all that was his frost buddy. WIBC should sell Matt Bears

JD Vance’s reaction to continued hostilities by Iran

Karoline Leavitt calls reports of the Strait of Hormuz being closed being as false

Trump’s outrageous tweets are purposeful

Augusta National pranked during the Masters

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