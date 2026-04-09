Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/9/26: Trump, Vance, Strait of Hormuz
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr with Craig Collins
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Political correctness is more confusing than peace in the Middle East.
Craig’s car was broken into, and all that was his frost buddy. WIBC should sell Matt Bears
JD Vance’s reaction to continued hostilities by Iran
Karoline Leavitt calls reports of the Strait of Hormuz being closed being as false
Trump’s outrageous tweets are purposeful
Augusta National pranked during the Masters
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