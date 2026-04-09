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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 4/9/26: Trump, Michael J Fox

Tony Katz with Craig Collins: Trump, Michael J Fox is still alive, Gas Tax Suspension, Women's Farts

Published on April 9, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr with Craig Collins

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Trump can’t do anything right

CNN announces the death Michael J Fox, when he’s still alive

Suspension of the Gas Tax and the quality of our roads

Do Men or Women’s farts smell worse?

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