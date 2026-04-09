Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 4/9/26: Trump, Michael J Fox
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr with Craig Collins
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Trump can’t do anything right
CNN announces the death Michael J Fox, when he’s still alive
Suspension of the Gas Tax and the quality of our roads
Do Men or Women’s farts smell worse?
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