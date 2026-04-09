Officer-Involved Shooting on Indy’s South Side

Source: PHOTO: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says there was an officer-involved shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Wednesday evening.

It happened in a neighborhood in the 1200 block of Sumner Avenue before 8 p.m. That’s between Harding Street and Bluff Road. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Police say a suspect fired their weapon at officers as they were attempting to help out the victim they spotted at the scene. Police then shot back at the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The victim police responded to help out was taken to a hospital, where they are stable.

No officers were injured in the shooting, and they recovered a gun.