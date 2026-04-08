Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/8/26: Ceasefire, $10k Oil Change

Tony Katz: Cease Fire, $10k Oil Change, Andre Carson, 25th Amendment

Published on April 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

There’s a ceasefire

The start of a deal with Iran. Maybe. Possibly – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-agrees-2-week-ceasefire-iran-opens-strait-hormuz

Who is Trump negotiating with?

Indy Student’s $10k Oil Change Battle Reaches Supreme Court

Andre Carson wants to 25th Amendment Trump

Cook Political Report sees gains for Democrats in the House – https://x.com/redistrict/status/2041612562203074907?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….definitely possible. Not saying probable yet

Republicans win the Georgia 14th run-off election – https://votes.decisiondeskhq.com/races/606704

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Miami Correctional Facility
Local  |  Staff

Inmate Dies at Miami Correctional Facility

Teenager Shot in Martinsville
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Teenager Injured in Martinsville Shooting

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Local  |  Staff

Trump Announces ‘2-Week Double-Sided Ceasefire’ Before Iran Deadline

Red and Blue Police Lights
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Shooting Suspect in Custody after Chase and Crashes in Indy

Boxing gloves lying down on boxing ring in empty gym. Equipment for fight training competition black protective boxing gloves ready for fighter winner on ring. Strength fit body workout training.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Johnson Family Legacy Relaunches Rings 32

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

Bloomington Police Arrest Barricaded Woman

Jamar Thomas
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family Challenges IMPD Narrative in Fatal Downtown Shooting

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

4 Sentenced for Cocaine Organization Inside Indy Business

International Association of Fire Chiefs
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Monroe Fire Joins National Push to Recruit Young Volunteers

Shelbyville
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Shelbyville City Council Approves of $2 Billion Data Center Project

Ron Gibson
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Councilman Speaks After Shots Are Fired at His Home

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Crime  |  Jarett Lewis

Speedway Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Florida

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Michigan Ends Title Drought with Thrilling NCAA Championship Win Over UConn

Mike Braun State of the State Address
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun Signs Law to Cut Energy Bills & Hold Utilities Accountable

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close