Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/8/26: Ceasefire, $10k Oil Change
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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There’s a ceasefire
The start of a deal with Iran. Maybe. Possibly – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-agrees-2-week-ceasefire-iran-opens-strait-hormuz
Who is Trump negotiating with?
Indy Student’s $10k Oil Change Battle Reaches Supreme Court
Andre Carson wants to 25th Amendment Trump
Cook Political Report sees gains for Democrats in the House – https://x.com/redistrict/status/2041612562203074907?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….definitely possible. Not saying probable yet
Republicans win the Georgia 14th run-off election – https://votes.decisiondeskhq.com/races/606704