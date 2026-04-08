Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 4/8/26: Hegseth, Caine, Europe
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Pete Hegseth on Operation Epic Fury
Dan “Raizin” Caine on Operation Epic Fury
David Ignatius: How Are the Europeans Ever Going to Trust Us Again? (Does Europe even matter anymore?)
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