Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/7/26: Councilor Ron Gibson, Trump
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Councilor Ron Gibson’s Indy Home Targeted in Shooting
Trump: They want freedom
Traffic jam on 865
Gavin Newsom’s wife wants government to control your kids so they don’t become ‘right wing’
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