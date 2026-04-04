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President Trump Signs Executive Order on College Sports Eligibility

President Trump has signed an executive order to limit how long NCAA athletes can compete and how often they can transfer schools.

Published on April 4, 2026

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Source: The Washington Post / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump has signed an executive order to limit how long NCAA athletes can compete and how often they can transfer schools.

The order directs the NCAA to cap eligibility at five years and allow only one transfer without sitting out. Schools that violate the rules could lose federal funding under the proposal.

The order also calls for a national registry for agents and protections for women’s and Olympic sports.

Legal experts say the move will likely face court challenges, while NCAA leaders and lawmakers stress that congressional action is still needed.

The changes are set to begin Aug. 1.

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